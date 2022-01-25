Amara La Negra is enjoying the final stages of her pregnancy before she meets her twin baby girls.

The star of Love and Hip Hop Miami, who remains firm in her decision to be a single mother to her twins, revealed to People en Español in an exclusive interview, that aside from meeting her babies, she hopes to find a man who loves her and her "full package" in 2022.

"This year I'd love for God to bless me by introducing me to a wonderful man that can love me and my girls, because now we're a package," she revealed. "This is a package, one for three, because whoever loves me, has to love my two girls and my mom."

Amara la Negra Credit: Foto: Richard Lecoin; Maquillaje: Patricia Desamours; Peinado: Dayjon Stephenson Lelie/ Malika Stephens

The Dominican artist found out she was pregnant in August while filming Love & Hip Hop Miami after feeling like something was off with her body. She took a pregnancy test and then traveled to the Dominican Republic to see a gynecologist and confirm the results.

"I'm going to tell you the truth, God is great and I know many stepfathers who are better than many [biological] fathers," she added.

During these final months, the soon-to-be mother of two is taking time to rest, enjoy her family and prepare for the arrival of her daughters with a baby shower on February 2.

"I still have a lot to do to be honest for the arrival of my girls, I'm not going to lie," she tells People en Español. "That's why I'm preparing the baby shower. I even posted my registry on social media so that my fans, if they want to support me, can also feel like they are part of this blessing that has arrived in my life and send them their gifts."

For the performer, one of the most difficult parts of her pregnancy has been learning to rest and remain still. She's taking the advice of her mother and other mothers around her to stay calm.