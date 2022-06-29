The Dominican artist's daughters, Sualtesa and Sumajestad, surprised her with this very common first-time mom experience.

Amara La Negra Faces this Unexpected Hiccup with Twins Before Their First Photoshoot

Amara La Negra is loving through every stage of motherhood with her royal twins Sualtesa and Sumajestad—especially the bittersweet ones.

There's no questioning the mother of two is head over heels with her little girls, even when they keep her up all night just before their first official photo shoot.

"Goodmorning! Welcome to My New Life with @lasroyaltwins," the Dominican artist captioned an Instagram video where the babies can be heard screaming and crying in the background.

The Exactly Amara podcast host received an outpouring of support from her fans and friends in the comments section.

"Girl same 😂😂😂," said singer Victoria la Mala.

Another fan wrote, "Go take a walk sis, it's more too come mommy life isn't so easy 🙏🏽."

Recently, the singer wrote a heartfelt dedication to her babies on their Instagram account expressing what she wishes for them throughout their life.

"'There is nothing as powerful as mother's love, and nothing as healing as a child's soul. I did not give you the gift of life, life gave me the gift of you,'" she captioned a carousel post featuring several behind-the-scenes shots of their newborn photoshoot.

She continued, "To my beautiful daughters, always remember: you are brave, you are capable, you are beautiful, and you can accomplish ANYTHING your heart desires!"