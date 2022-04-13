The mother of two took to Instagram to share the beautiful welcome home she received from family and friends that featured extraordinary floral arrangements and cake.

Since the birth of her twin girls, Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress, Dominican American entrepreneur Amara La Negra has been surrounded by much love.

She's also been surrounded by some of the most beautiful and extravagant floral arrangements ever seen thanks to her close friends.

Upon arriving home from the hospital, with twins in tow, the fierce Afro-Latina was greeted with the most grand of welcomes.

In a video shared to both her Instagram and that of her daughters, fans caught a glimpse of her front porch decorated with white and pink flowers, all leading towards the entryway to her home.

Once at the door, fans could see an intricately constructed archway with white, gold, tan and pink balloons.

Past the doorway, there was a spread of delicate desserts and a multilayered cake, with more balloons and flowers in the surrounding areas.

The Exactly Amara and Don't Cancel Me host announced that she had given birth to her twins on March 23 in a very special Instagram post featuring a picture of her at the hospital on April 6.