The Dominican American mother of two gets real with her fans on why she's protecting her twins' privacy.

Amara La Negra on Why She Hasn't Revealed Her Twin Daughters' Faces

Amara La Negra attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Amara La Negra is speaking out to "el pueblo" as to why she hasn't revealed the faces of her twin girls, Sumajestad and Sualteza.

In a video she shared to her Instagram, fans can see her twin princesses dressed to the nines in a matching white tutu ensemble while she covers their faces with her hand.

The Afro-Latina powerhouse explained in the video that she still isn't ready to show their precious little faces yet and will not be succumbing to social media pressure.

She captioned the video, "Real soon I want to present my babies to the world! I want all there Social media aunts and uncles to meet them."

The entrepreneur and podcast host continued, "Things have to happen organically not because of social media pressure. There still tiny!"

On Mother's Day, the mother of two celebrated her newest journey in life with a collage of photos that honored the road that led her to motherhood.