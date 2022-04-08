The Dominican American artist also notes how motherhood has changed her life's purpose.

Amara La Negra is Making this Major Announcement Regarding Her Twins Very "Soon"

Amara La Negra is simply glowing after the birth of her twin girls.

On April 8, the now mother of two took to Instagram to share pictures of the most marvelous balloon arrangement she was given by some close friends.

"I'm so Grateful thanks to my friend and one of the Godmothers of my girls [Carmen's Beauty Spa] for this beautiful [balloon] arrangement! Thanks to [Luz Paz] I loved it! Wow im so excited! I still can't believe I'm a mother of 2 babies," she says.

She also noted how her life's purpose has changed since becoming a mother.

"I'm super focused on my girls and our Health and well being and they are now my priority! I feel the need to be a better person every day for them! Now I understand a Mother's love. I have No words to Explain this feeling," the mamá affirmed.

She concluded her special message by making a major announcement regarding her twin girls.

"My respects and blessings to all the mothers in the world and those who will one day be. Soon I will tell you the Name of my girls," she said.

Amara has showered fans with multiple videos and photos of her on the day she went into the hospital to give birth to her girls on March 23.