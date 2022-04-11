The mother of two takes to Instagram to share an adorable image of her twins along with the big reveal of their names.

Amara La Negra Surprises Fans With the Names of Her Twin Daughters

It's been a few days since Dominican American entrepreneur and host Amara La Negra announced the birth of her twin babies with Allan Mueses.

Since then, the world has been getting wonderful snapshots of her life with the twins, as well as moments from her time at the hospital.

On April 11, the Exactly Amara host took to Instagram to answer the biggest question on the mind of fans everywhere—what did she name her two bundles of joy?

World, meet Sumajestad Royalty De Los Santos and Sualteza Empress De Los Santos.

The big name reveal was made along with a picture of the twins feet in cozy pink onesies with their names on them.

On April 6, the first-time mamá shared that her twins were on March 23, 2022.