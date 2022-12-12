The mother of two defended her daughters from the public's criticism over naming them Sualtesa and Sumajestad.

Amara La Negra Defends Her Twins After Criticism For Their Names: "I Gave Birth to Them"

Amara La Negra is fearless when it comes to her twins.

Almost a year after giving birth to her daughters, the Dominican artist keeps getting asked to explain why she named them Sualtesa and Sumajestad.

In a recent television interview on Activando La Mañana in the Dominican Republic, where she appeared with the girls, she defended them and was clear on how she wants to raise them after she was asked to explain how she dealt with the public's criticism of her choices.

"What's important is that I gave birth to them, they are mine, I support them, they came out of me and I feel happy and proud to have my queens, my princesses," she said. "I did feel bad because people can be cruel with their comments, and we have to understand that at the end of the day, they are babies. But outside of that, it's a part of life."

For her, what's important is to raise them with strength so they can face the challenges life may have for them.

"I want to prepare them so they can have strong personalities," she added. "Be these girls that are empowered and that are able to tolerate society's comments."

On April 6, the mom shared that her twins were born on March 23 after much anticipation from her fans. Two months after their birth, they made a true royal debut on Instagram and later started their modeling career.