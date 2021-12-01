In a People en Español exclusive, the star's mamá got candid about why single motherhood was the best decision for her twin grand babies.

Amara La Negra's Mom Reveals Why She Believes Her Daughter's Choice to be Single Mom is A Good Idea

From the moment Amara La Negra came onto the scene, she has been know for her grace and strength of character—something that she clearly gets from her mother Ana María Oleaga.

In an exclusive interview with People en Español, the Dominican American star revealed that she is choosing to be a single parent to her twin girls.

Oleaga seems to agree that this is a sound decision.

The proud matriarch admitted, "My admiration is bigger now that she has the guts to face the world with two [kids]."

She continued, "I tell her, 'Instead of having a problematic father [in the picture], one who is going to raise them the wrong way, it's better you raise them alone. Instead of the kids being raised around problems, nervousness [and] trauma, it's better to raise them in peace."

Despite having her mother's support throughout everything, the Love & Hip Hop Miami star was hesitant to share the news of her pregnancy with her mom.