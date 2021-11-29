Amara La Negra has always been fierce, outspoken and a strong advocate for women everywhere. From her unapologetic views on how she will raise her twin babies to her activism for the Afro-Latino community, there is no topic that the Dominican American star won't tackle with positivity, strength and grace.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Se que soy" singer stunned with a black-and-white image of her her growing belly. She captioned the picture, "I'll be here," as she looks into the camera with the most fiery of looks.

She then follows up in the comments reminding women every where that everyone looks different and that pregnant bellies don't all look the same. "Why do people think Every Pregnant woman's Stomach is the Same," she began. "Every body is different! I had just lost 60 pounds before getting pregnant! Y'all be tripping! Instead of just being happy for me omg," the Love & Hip Hop Miami star shared.

There have been a lot of changes this year for the 31-year-old mom to be—some a little heartbreaking, while others filled with joy. In July, the "Celebra" singer experienced a miscarriage, so when she confirmed the news of her current pregnancy (with twins, no less) she was understandably surprised.

In an exclusive interview with People en Español, the star revealed, "It was very weird. They suspect they were triplets. It's hard to say it now because I had a lot of bleeding, and I was in a lot of pain. I wasn't precisely looking [to become pregnant] at this time, but I always said: 'If God sends it to me, Amen, it's decided.'"

Amara La Negra Digital Cover Credit: Foto: @mr_guerra; Peinado: Wilo Vazquez/@wilo.vazquez; Maquillaje: Nathalie "Picaasso" Pierre/@picaasso; Diseñador de vestuario e imagen: Miguel Angel Masjuán/@miguemasjuan

Despite the heartbreak, the singer and reality TV star is greeting the future with an open heart as she prepares to welcome her twin girls.