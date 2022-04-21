Just weeks after welcoming her twins, the Dominican artist showed off her stunning figure.

Amara La Negra Shows Off Her Curvy Three-Week Postpartum Body in New Video

Amara la Negra is living up her new role as mother of two con mucho glamour!

The singer, who has always encouraged and empowered women to live life by their own set of rules, is not holding back and showing every stage of her postpartum journey.

This time, she's sharing a video on her Instagram of her body three weeks after giving birth to her twins.

"3 Weeks Postpartum 🤰🏾👶🏽💕👶🏽 @lasroyaltwins," she captioned the video, where she is wearing nude-colored shapewear that is assisting her during her post-pregnancy recovery.

On April 7, the Exactly Amara podcast host announced the birth of her daughters, Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress De Los Santos via cesarean on Instagram—some days after their actual birthdate on March 23.

However, it looks like her body has recovered from the difficult procedure as she displays her flat stomach and stunning waistline.

Since the birth of her twins the star has also detailed their extravagant welcome home, revealed the name of her twins who she calls "Las Royal Twins" and taken them out for a few times.