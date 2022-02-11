The reason behind why people cheat has been a topic of research and discussion for centuries. Is it unhappiness? Boredom? Lack of love for your partner? Or are human beings not wired for monogamy?

To shed light on these important topics, Dominican American singer and actress Amara La Negra opened up Pandora's box in the latest episode of her podcast, Exactly Amara, where she invited sex researcher Dr. Zhana Vrangalova to discuss open relationships, cheating and the science behind sexual behavior in human beings.

"I feel like we're consistently, especially in this generation, trying to figure out what exactly is love? What exactly is being in a relationship? What does it mean to stay together," the soon-to-be mother of two expressed.

She continued, "How does this work? Are you supposed to be in an open relationship because there are so many options because of technology? This is too much for me."

Throughout their discussion, Vrangalova offered the science behind taboo subjects such as non-mongamous relationships, which she states are not uncommon desires in society.

"Our desire for non-monogamy is a pretty common desire," she explained. "It's just not an 'acceptable' desire."

This comment prompted the Love and Hip Hop: Miami star to question the current standard of loyalty in relationships. "If you're loyal, then you're only supposed to stick it to me for the next 60 years—and we all know that's a damn lie," she added.

Additionally, both women explored the different aspects of loyalty within relationships, including acceptable behaviors such as watching porn—together or alone—masturbation and adding other partners to the relationship.

"You can choose to be monogamous…that doesn't mean that these desires that humans have for other partners will just magically go away. If you then also restrict things like porn, or masturbation or even things like innocently flirting with others or being able to see and appreciate another person as a good-looking person, that might be too much for humans," Vrangalova said.

She explains, "We can maybe not act on some of those desires, we can certainly say 'I've committed to monogamy, so I'm not actually going to make out with someone else or have a relationship with someone else,' but to not have those desires at all, we can't really have that."

However, one of the most important pieces of advice from Vrangalova was the importance of enjoying sexual acts with partners in long-term relationships, after Amara revealed she was once with a partner that was "so nice" that she would have to masturbate to achieve sexual pleasure.

"If you want a monogamous relationship and sex is important to you, if those two things describe you, you have to be with someone you really want to f**k," Vrangalova said.

"If you want to be partnered with someone who you like for other reasons, but the sex is sort of ok or not great, then having a monogamous relationship is going to be really hard. That means you're never going to get that real sexual satisfaction that you want," the doctor and sex researcher added.

On the topic of cheating, the soon-to-be mamá expressed the need to break down the nuances of cheating and the reasons behind infidelity in our society.

"People cheat for many different reasons, but ultimately it boils down to two [things]: either they are not really happy in their relationships, there could be something that they're not getting—and that could be sexual or emotional—and they're seeking it elsewhere. Or they just need something novel and different, adventurous on the side. So they're happy with their relationship, but they just need a little bit of extra," Vrangalova clarifies.