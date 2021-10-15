Amara La Negra and Karamo Brown Expose Colorism in the Latino Community

The artists shared their intimate stories on grappling with racism at home and in their professional lives on "Red Table Talk: The Estefans."

Emily, Gloria, and Lili Estefan are shedding light on fundamental topics affecting Latinos everywhere with their new series "Red Table Talk: The Estefans."

In the most recent episode, they sat down with Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and TV star Amara La Negra in a heated discussion on colorism and racism within the Latino Community. The artists shared their intimate stories on grappling with racism at home and in their professional lives.

The discussion begins with Gloria providing facts regarding colorism and racism among Hispanics, showcasing the generational depth behind this issue.

"1 in 4 Hispanics identify as Afro-Latino, and two-thirds of Hispanics with darker skin colors report discrimination. Common yet racist phrases such as 'mejorando la raza' or 'improving the race' encourage generations of Latinos to value European features and skin tone," she narrates. "One survey showed that 55 percent of dark-skinned individuals were viewed as less intelligent and therefore less worthy."

Afro-Latinos have felt discriminated within their own families. Brown, who is of Cuban and Jamaican descent, sat down with the Estefans to discuss the difficulties he faced during his childhood, especially from his Afro-Cuban grandmother, for his skin color.

"Growing up, I felt very embarrassed," he said. "Even today, to be honest, talking to the producers and talking to people, every time they refer to me as Afro-Latino or Latino, I get very uncomfortable. Still, to this day."

Brown's family would squeeze his nose and tell him it looked "too African."

"I don't think they understood what they were doing," he told Gloria. "But it was the subliminal, unconscious, internalized racism that was in them."

His grandmother even prevented him from going outside so he would not get darker from the sun.

"For me, playing outside as a kid was nerve-wracking," Brown explained. "Because my grandmother would say, don't go outside and don't darken up my family. So, I would not go outside until after 5 pm because then the sun would be less."

At one point, he rejected his Cuban heritage due to the criticism he endured.

"But the impact is that it destroyed me emotionally but it also made me feel like I wasn't connected to my culture," he added.

As the only male in his family, Brown saw discrimination among his sisters, where one who was considered the darkest was treated the worst.

Television star Amara La Negra also faced the same kind of discrimination growing up in Miami. Now, the star of "Love and Hip-Hop Miami" is using her voice to speak up for Black Latinos everywhere. In her professional life, she was the first black young girl to be on Sabado Gigante.

"I think in the Latino community, we have to say things as they are. I don't like to generalize, but a lot of us are very hypocritical. There is racism. Stop being a hypocrite. And if you're racist, then admit it."

She goes on to pinpoint circumstances in which colorism comes to play, including mixed-raced couples, marriage, and bodily features.