LatinXcellence: Amara La Negra, a Fierce Advocate for Representation

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with People CHICA's LatinXcellence series, spotlighting the incredible people who are changing the world through their work and activism. Today we focus on Dominican American singer, actress, entrepreneur, and activist Amara La Negra, who inspires Afro-Latinas to reach for the sky.

Here at People CHICA we celebrate our Latinidad 365 days a year, but during Hispanic Heritage Month, we go extra hard. Established in 1988, Hispanic Heritage Month (also known as Latino Heritage Month or Latinx Heritage Month) recognizes the generations of Latinos who have positively influenced and enhanced our society. All month long, we'll be celebrating with a series called #LatinXcellence, highlighting people who are making a difference in Latino culture today through their art, work, and activism.

Amara La Negra knows that every one of her triumphs helps to open doors for others like her. The Dominican American singer, actress, and entrepreneur, 29, is proud to represent the Afro-Latino community and show everyone that they too can reach for the stars. The star of the comedy Fall Girls has new music coming out later this year, and will soon tell her story of fighting racism and colorism in the HBO Latino documentary Habla Now.

Not only does she help spread a powerful message with her posts on social media (supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and protesting against racial injustice), her children's book Amarita's Way also teaches girls who look like her that they can achieve any dream. Her hardworking mom is her biggest source of inspiration. "I was taught to stand up for what I believe in, work hard, and value family," Amara tells People CHICA.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nate Pearcy

Standing up for the Black and Latino communities is more important than ever this year, she recognizes. "These communities are facing a range of problems that they've always faced, but because of the pandemic the problems are intensified," says the singer, who joined the Empower U foundation in a campaign to bring underserved communities in South Florida vital information about coronavirus. "The situation can be improved by providing resources that'll help these communities get back on their feet and stay and remain healthy," adds Amara, who donated part of the proceeds of her single "Bust a Whine" to Empower U's community health center.