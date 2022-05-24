Exclusive: Meet Sumajestad and Sualteza, Amara La Negra's Twin Daughters
Meet the Royal Twins: Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress De los Santos! Amara La Negra shared the first look at her twin daughters with People en Español two months after their birth. Take a look at the adorable photos the proud mom has shared with us.
A Dream Come True
Dana Danelys De Los Santos, Amara's real name, revealed the details of her pregnancy to People Chica in November 2021.
"I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me," she said. "Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I'll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies."
The Arrival of the Royal Twins
On April 6, Amara La Negra shared that her twins were born on March 23 after much anticipation from her fans. Now, two months after their birth, they're making their debut like true royalty.
"I want to present Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress, Amara La Negra's royal twins, who are two months old today," she told People en Español. "I am happy, in love with my daughters, enjoying this new stage as a mother."
Identical Yet Unique
"My daughters have brought out the best side of me. I love seeing how each one has their own personality," she said.
An Instagram Sensation
The twins already have their own Instagram account, @lasroyaltwins with 129K followers.
Do they look like mom or dad?
On May 23, Amara asked her fans to chime in on who the twins look alike. What do you think?
Surrounded by Love
The twins have been showered with love since their birth and have counted on the support of their fearless matriarchs, their mother and grandmother, Ana Maria Oleaga, who live with them.
"The father of the girls, Allan Mueses, their grandmother and all of us are elated with the girls, in love with them," the singer said.
Hot Mamá
The Dominican artist continues to shine and work hard to support her family. A few weeks after giving birth to the girls, she shared a video showing off her curvy postpartum body.