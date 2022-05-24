Exclusive: Meet Sumajestad and Sualteza, Amara La Negra's Twin Daughters

Dana Danelys De Los Santos, Amara's real name, revealed the details of her pregnancy to People Chica in November 2021.

"I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me," she said. "Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I'll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies."