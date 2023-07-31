The Dominican American performer shares a video of her and her daughter Sumajestad singing in English and Spanish.

Amara La Negra Reveals the Sweet Way She is Raising Her Daughters to Be Bilingual

It seems like Amara La Negra's daughters have also inherited her creative talents.

The mother of two took to Instagram to share two short videos of her daughter Sumajestad adorably singing with her—one in English and one in Spanish.

While the camera is pointed upwards, looking at palm trees, you can hear both mother and daughter sharing in the sweet moment.

She captioned the post, "My Baby #Sumajestad #Royalty Loves to Sing 🎶 Her Voice is so Cute @lasroyaltwins Mi Bebe le Encanta Cantar Tan bella la amo!"

The first song the madre and hija duo sang was "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

While the Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star is the primary vocalist in the video, her daughter can be her voicing some of the words and following along with the rhythm.

The second song they did was "Duermase Mi Niña," proving that she is teaching and raising her daughter to speak both English and Spanish just like their mamá.

Fans of the artist took to the comments to share their adoration for the tiny voice they heard in the video.