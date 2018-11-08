Amara La Negra Shares How Her Book “Amarita’s Way” Helps Kids Love Their Melanin

Over the past year, Amara La Negra has positioned herself at the forefront of dissecting colorism and the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in Latin American media.

Born in Florida and of Afro-Dominican descent, the “Insecure” singer’s newest initiative for visual representation is her first motivational children’s book, Amarita’s Way, available (from Amazon) in both English and Spanish.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star announced her plans of partnering up with McBride Stories over the summer via her social platforms. The book was created for children between ages 7 and 10.

The illustration on the front cover portrays a young and sassy Amara with a colorful rainbow background. The multi-talented reality star was involved with everything from the stories to the illustrations. PEOPLE CHICA spoke to Amara about the creative process, and she said, “It was so much fun. I am creative, so I truly enjoyed being able to bring my ideas to life. Plus, it brought back a lot of old memories from my childhood days with my mom.”

The book includes three personal stories, centered around the themes of ambition, inspiration, and personal motivation, which are intended to spread positivity. Amara told CHICA, “Being able to spread the word of motivation and love is important, especially to children at a young age. Teaching them certain things in life such as self-love, motivation, goals and trusting your parents.”

Illustration by: HH-Pax

The unforgettable Love & Hip Hop: Miami scene in which a frustrated Amara defends her identity is considered a pivotal moment that pushed the Afro-Latinidad conversation into the mainstream.

Since then, she’s been outspoken as a defender of the community; sharing stories of when she was a child and how she needed to see people that looked like her in media.

With Amarita’s Way, she presents a character that children of color can relate to and identify with, which she believes is extremely important. “Children are our future, and I understand the importance of having someone to look up at every age.”

On October 29, the singer shared her excitement in an Instagram post, writing, “Make this your next Christmas gift for a little girl who doesn’t understand the beauty of her melanin! The beauty of who she is.”

