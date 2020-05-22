Amara La Negra on Her New Single and Helping Minorities Impacted by Coronavirus

Dominican American star Amara La Negra is all about standing up for minorities and people of color, especially during times of crisis. The singer talked to People CHICA about how she is helping black and Latinx people during the coronavirus pandemic, raising awareness to keep these underserved communities safe.

"Supporting African Americans and Latinos during this pandemic is so important because many people of color don’t have the same access to health care and resources to keep them healthy and stable during this time," says Amara, who partnered with rapper Pleasure P and Dr. Darren Thornton, the chief medical officer of Empower "U," an organization that services the hardest hit areas in Miami-Dade County.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amara La Negra/ Logical Attitude

Both singers visited a neighborhood community health center in Miami to launch an educational campaign for African Americans and Latinos that discusses the specific challenges that these communities face during the pandemic. Other hip-hop artists from South Florida — like Uncle Luke, Melky Jean, and Shay — have joined the Miami Rise Campaign to disseminate social media messages encouraging residents to be safe. "Empower 'U' is a foundation and center that helps minorities with medicine, food, and so many other things in our community here in Miami," says Amara.

Amara and Pleasure P are also releasing the single "Bust a Whine," a song that will include a dance challenge to remind South Florida residents — and people across the United States — to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, and wearing masks. A portion of the single’s proceeds will benefit the Empower “U” Community Health Center. "We did the song about a year or so ago and we decided now is the perfect time to bring out music to motivate and inspire people to stay entertained and stay active," she says. "The video will be coming soon and part of the proceeds of all the downloads and streams are going to Empower 'U.'"

The singer hasn't let the pandemic slow her down. "I’ve spent quarantine gardening, spending quality time with my mom and myself, and working on my music and my brand. I started 'Stay Fit Saturdays' every Saturday talking about nutrition, our immune system, and taking care of ourselves from the inside out," she says. "I train with a celebrity personal trainer, King Fitness, and I’ve also partnered up with several other trainers who are working on doing body transformations for many people during this pandemic."

She also joins other music stars — Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, producer Murda Beatz, and songwriter Starrah— in Step Up to the Mic, a new singing show on the streaming app Triller. The completely digital, elimination-style contest will ask aspiring artists across the nation to submit audition videos on Triller for a chance to become the next sensation. Says Amara: "I’ve learned that you have to be able to roll with the punches and adapt when things change."