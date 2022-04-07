Amara La Negra Welcomes Twin Daughters, Reveals Who Their Father Is

The Dominican artist and host announced the birth of her twins via Instagram on April 6.

Amara La Negra is officially a mother of two!

Just a few days after posting a video and several photos of her pregnant belly, the Dominican artist has officially announced the birth of her babies on Instagram.

The star of Love & Hip Hop Miami delighted fans, friends and family with a photo of herself at the hospital with the caption, "3/23 👶🏽💕👶🏽 @lasroyaltwins."

Much to everyone's surprise, the babies were born a few weeks earlier in March.

The new mom made another surprising revelation—she tagged the father of the babies, Allan Mueses, in the caption of the photo posted to the Instagram account that she created for her babies.

The Dominican real estate expert and developer shared his excitement about the twins being born in a touching video shared to Instagram.

"Thankful with father God for the blessing of becoming the father of two beautiful twins 👯💖. I will love and protect you with everything. You already have many aunts and uncles waiting to meet you and carry you and a family full of love to share with you all," he wrote. "Grow up fast and be like your mom and dad, hardworking, respectful, loving, dreamers and fighters."

The twins and Amara have already been showered by love in the comments section of the post, and their Instagram account has garnered more than 40K followers since its launch last week.

Singer and actress Gloria Estefan congratulated the outspoken Latina by sharing a heartfelt message in the comments. "The moment in which your life changes forever has arrived! Blessings, good vibes and happiness for those new lives you've brought into our beautiful world...CONGRATULATIONS, girlfriend!! ✌️😘❤️🎶👏👏👏☀️👩‍🍼👶🏻👶🏻," Estefan said.

Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañon also joined the congratulations sharing, "Blessings love! God protect all three of you 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼!"

Goyo, on the other hand, threw some #envy at everyone else by admitting that she has already seen the babies.