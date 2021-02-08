Amanda Gorman Becomes the First-Ever Poet to Read at the Super Bowl 

On Sunday, activist and poet Amanda Gorman, 22, became the first National Youth Poet Laureate to recite an original poem at the Super Bowl, played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gorman's poem, "Chorus of the Captains," celebrated three honorary captains — Pittsburgh-based Marine veteran James Martin, who volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project and works with at-risk kids; Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis; and Tampa ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner.

During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, she shared the importance of being at the big game. "These are the moments I strive for in my lifetime, which is to bring poetry into places that we least expect it, so we can fully kind of grapple with the ways in which it can heal us and kind of resurrect us," she said.

She became a viral sensation when she performed her original poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Biden's inauguration last month, when she became the youngest poet to recite a poem at a U.S. inaugural.

Gorman recently covered the new issue of Time magazine, where she spoke to former First Lady Michelle Obama. She reflected on her "astronomical life change," and admitted it "took a lifetime, and it took a village" to get to this point. She also confessed that she had to get over her self-doubt after becoming the center of media attention. "As someone with a speech impediment, that imposter syndrome has always been exacerbated because there's the concern, 'Is the content of what I'm saying good enough?' And then the additional fear: 'Is the way I'm saying it good enough?'" she said.