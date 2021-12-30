The National Youth Poet Laureate is closing 2021 with a hopeful outlook for the new year and a new, inspiring poem.

Amanda Gorman Releases Uplifting Poem Ahead of 2022 Reminding Us How "We Will Forever Overcome"

No one knows how to truly inspire people about the beauty of life the way that National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman can.

The poet, who was recently presented with Variety's Power of Women honor, is looking to instill a little hope in 2022 with her latest poem, "New Day's Lyric."

The poem was shared on Instagram's official page on December 29 alongside a video of Gorman reciting the inspiring prose while inside a theater dressed in a white gown.

"🚨BIG NEWS!!🚨 I wrote A New Day's Lyric both to celebrate the new year & honor both the hurt & the humanity of the last one," Gorman wrote on her Instagram.

She continued, "To pay my words forward, ➡️ I'm raising funds for the International Rescue Committee ⬅️ (IRC) @rescueorg whose response to the coronavirus pandemic and humanitarian crises provide lifesaving programs to vulnerable communities worldwide 🌎❤️."

According to the poet, Instagram has pledged $50,000 to the cause.

"You can give at the link, and/or share the fundraiser—even a little goes a long way. I'm always shy to quote my own poems, but I believe it in my bones when I say: Come, look up with kindness yet, for wherever we come together, we will forever overcome 💛🙏🏿," she stated.

Her new poem has received an out pouring of support from fans and her extensive following.

This year, Gorman has served as an inspiration to many, starting with her performance of "The Hill We Climb," a poem she authored and recited at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

"This hope is our door, our portal.

Even if we never get back to normal,

Someday we can venture beyond it,

To leave the known and take the first steps.

So let us not return to what was normal,

But reach toward what is next," the poem reads.