Alycia Pascual-Peña Is All About Being Her Most Authentic Self

Alycia Pascual-Peña's star is on the rise. Even though she's been acting professionally for over a decade, recent buzzed-about performances in the Saved by the Bell reboot and the Amy Poehler–directed film Moxie have put the Bronx native, 22, on the path to stardom. The Dominican American actress spoke to People CHICA about what it means to be an Afro-Latina in today's entertainment industry and how she's using her voice to pave the way for the young Latinx community.

Congratulations on your new film, Moxie! How did it feel to be part of such a dynamic and talented young cast?

[It was] super special. I knew that the minute that I stepped on set. I was able to connect with every single member of the cast right away. Even though we're all so different, we really created a collective and a community that I never took for granted.

Alycia Pascual-Pena Image zoom Credit: Brandon Hicks

How important is it to showcase your Dominican heritage, especially in Hollywood?

I have so much pride in being Afro-Latina. I'm grateful that my mom would talk to me about my ancestry, that I'm a beautiful culmination of different roots. For most of my life, people wanted me to choose to be Black or Latina. I am both and equally proud, and I want to progress the communities that I'm a part of. On-screen representation is important to uplift our narratives, especially because they've been lacking for so long. Being able to portray these different roles, hopefully I can empower people and show that Latinidad is expansive.

Where do you find your motivation, especially in a profession with so much rejection?

For so long I was told what success [should] look like, and I'm grateful that I stayed true to who I was. I'm a multi-dimensional woman and I want to be seen for all that I am when it comes to my identity, culture, and passions. For me, that's being authentic, leading in love, and educating in empathy.

What advice do you have for those who might not feel confident enough to fulfill their dreams?

Commit yourself to your truth, whatever that is, and don't compare yourself to people around you — that is a stealer of joy. You are your own unique individual on your own distinct path and it's OK if that doesn't look like everyone else's. You're doing yourself and the world a disservice by not truly pursuing the things that you care about.

Alycia Pascual Pena Image zoom Credit: Brandon Hicks

What are some of your go-to skincare products at the moment?

I've been using the OSEA Ocean Cleansing Milk and the Lush Breath of Fresh Air toner spray in the morning and night because it rejuvenates my skin.

Any hair product must-haves?

I take hair products very seriously, because I straightened my hair for so long. Dominicans are known for our plancha work and I have been a victim of it. I'm really grateful that I have found so much power in my pajón and use Miss Jessie's, Rizos Curls, and SheaMoisture, like their Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Protein Power Treatment, to take care of my hair.