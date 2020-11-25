How Alycia Pascual-Peña Is Representing Afro-Latinas in the Saved by the Bell Reboot

Saved By the Bell is beloved by virtually an entire generation, so it's no surprise that news of a reboot was met with trepidation. Fans needn't fear, though — the show, streaming today on NBC's Peacock, offers the perfect mix of classic characters and new faces tackling issues updated for 2020. Alycia Pascual-Peña, who plays new character Aisha, is thrilled to be part of the project, which she describes as more of a "continuation" of the original series than a total reboot.

"Our show has the comedic tone and the nostalgia that the original had, but in a lot of ways, it's pushing boundaries when it comes to edgier comments," she tells People CHICA. "We're having progressive conversations about things that for so long in the media have been taboo. We get to have conversations about diversity and representation and privilege and equity and disparities between different socioeconomic statuses in a way that the original wasn't able to. The original paved the way for us ... but our show really expands on that."

Image zoom Pascual-Peña as Aisha. | Credit: Courtesy

In the new show, Aisha is a competitive teen who grew up playing on boys' sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at her high school. The role was originally written for a Black actress, but producers decided to make the character Afro-Latina as a nod to Pascal-Peña's Dominican heritage. "It's a huge honor," the actress says of the change. "As an Afro-Latina woman growing up, I never saw myself on screen. I never saw my intersectionality within anything that I loved, and for so long someone being proud to be Black and proud to be Latina wasn't a conversation that I saw uplifted in the media. It was always something that I yearned for, so I don't take it lightly at all that I get to do something that for so long, unfortunately, has been an anomaly. It's a huge deal to me that NBC and Peacock were able to commit themselves with me as an actress to really uplifting the entire Latinx community and the entire African diaspora by changing my role. We need to see more Black representation in general, so it's amazing to be an Afro-Latina on a show that already has so much notoriety. I pray that people enjoy Aisha and the amounts of love and passion that I put into her."

Pascual-Peña started her career at a young age, modeling and appearing in commercials at just three years old. By the time she turned nine, she was taking acting classes, and she's been living her dream ever since. "It's always something that I knew I wanted to do," she shares. "I always wanted to create characters and perform on a larger scale. It always was my dream."

Saved By the Bell is her first major role, but Pascual-Peña is just getting started. She'll soon appear in the Netflix movie Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler and based on the hit book by Jennifer Mathieu. One of her co-stars in Moxie, Josie Totah, also appears in Saved By the Bell; the pair both auditioned for the show while filming the movie. "It's essentially about a feminist revolution at a high school," she says of the film, due out in March. "My character, Lucy Hernandez, is this vocal, really bold feminist who is one of the catalysts of the changes that occur at this school. She makes it known to people that the way things are and what people have gotten conditioned to aren't right. I connect with that role on a visceral level because of her commitment to protesting and being vocal, even when it gets really hard."

Though her star is rising now, Pascual-Peña admits that it took a while for her — and Hollywood — to get to this point. "For a long time it was pretty difficult because there were never any roles written for me," she explains. "Still as I audition, I very rarely see roles written for me. Throughout my over 11 years of acting, I've only ever seen two roles written specifically for an Afro-Latina. Frankly, that can be pretty discouraging because it makes us feel as if we don't exist, we're not here, that people don't want to hear our stories."

She's also faced criticism from fellow actors, who try to put her in one box only — Black or Latina, not both. "I have a plethora of pretty interesting stories when it comes to going into audition rooms," recalls Pascal-Peña. "Unfortunately, other Latina women around me would be like, 'Y ella, qué hace aquí?' Not thinking that I should be auditioning for a Latina role. So many people want me to pick. [I've gone] in for Black roles and people are like, 'Well, you're not Black enough.' For so long, there's been this one perception of what Blackness is, and on a macro level the industry still needs to do so much work with Black representation. Once again, we are at the bottom of the list."