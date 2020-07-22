Álvaro Díaz Explains How He Filmed His New "Deportivo" Video With Cazzu

Earlier this month, Puerto Rican artist Álvaro Díaz released his new single "Deportivo," which is about doing anything for the one you love. "The inspiration was this type of love like Bonnie and Clyde, when one is willing to do whatever for this love," he tells People CHICA. "I was watching Leonardo DiCaprio's movie Romeo + Juliet and I thought it would be cool to combine that old-school [vibe] with the song."

Collaborating with Cazzu was a no-brainer for him, even if they were stationed in different parts of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Given the circumstances because of corona, she recorded herself in Argentina, and I would attach her face to an iPad," he explains. "I saw a graduation in China where the students were being graduated through iPads. I thought that was crazy that we are living this way and this is the future — that inspired this idea."

Díaz is also currently working on a project that is set to be released later on this year. "The concept of this album is that it's five radio stations, with basically five different Álvaritos," he says. "One of the stations is called 'La ciudad de los niños tristes,' which already came out. It's different Álvaritos with fake radio announcements to entertain the audience and to bring about something new."

Being in quarantine has had its ups and downs for Díaz, who hopes to one day work with artists like Rosalía, Daddy Yankee, and Tego Calderón. "The first month was hard because honestly we all thought this was going to last one month or three weeks," he says. "I think after a month we realized this is for the long run. ... I was confused at first, but after I realized this was going to last for a while, the muse entered and I haven't stopped creating music and coming out with videos like this one. I think this quarantine is going to have a different effect on artists and it would be interesting to see what everyone releases."

Díaz is signed to the label Neon16, which allows him to work alongside his friend Tainy. "Neon16 is like a big family," he says. "Tainy has been a friend for over 10 years and we have collaborated before, but we never got to seriously work together because we are on different paths. But now it's the time for us to get together — and it's a privilege for me to be a part of it."

The singer hopes that he delivers a message of self-confidence through his work. "My goal is to bring about the message that everyone should believe in themselves," he explains. "That one can be unique in a difficult industry like mine, while I have been keeping true to myself."