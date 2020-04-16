'Altísimo Live!' Presents All-Star Latin Music Festival to Support Farmworkers

Get ready to party on Cinco de Mayo! The Altísimo Live! All-Star Latin Music and Pop Culture Livestream Festival on May 5 will include performances by J Balvin, Anitta, Becky G, CNCO, Maluma, Nicky Jam, and many others. The livestream event — created by RetroPop Media and iHeartLatino — will be hosted by Eva Longoria and Enrique Santos, and aims to raise $3 million for farmworkers in the United States and Puerto Rico during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, co-produced with WFHN-TV, CIEN+, Justice for Migrant Women, Hispanics In Philanthropy, the Latinx House, INGEÑUITY, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, and PEOPLE en Español, will feature celebrity co-hosts J Balvin, Kate Del Castillo, Rosario Dawson, and Alejandro Sanz. “Altísimo Live! represents a watershed but desperately needed moment of inspiring, total unity for the Latinx community that we believe will support farmworkers’ contributions and leave a lasting legacy for Latinos to build on," said Altísimo Live! co-founder Manny Ruiz, CEO of RetroPop Media and founder of Hispanicize.

The event "will include a jam-packed day of at-home, all-star performances, celebrity activations, comedy skits, and much more. The festival will also highlight stories from the laborers, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from notable Americans, with an overall goal of driving combined action to support the farmworkers," a press release states.

Other celebs that will participate include: Luis Fonsi, Juanes, A.B. Quintanilla III and Los Kumbia Allstarz, Diane Guerrero, Jesse & Joy, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Juanes, Sech, Tainy, and Wisin y Yandel. There will also be special appearances by fashion designers Mario De La Torre and Raul Peñaranda.

Even though the online benefit is free, the program will feature a call to action for viewers to give cinco this Cinco, with a $5 or more donation. “As the Spanish-language saying goes, ‘un granito de arena’ can make a difference, and in this case, $5 on Cinco de Mayo can add up to a lot,” said Enrique Santos. Supporters and large philanthropists are urged to pledge whatever amount they can ahead of or during the festival at the fund’s site.

Altísimo Live! begins streaming on Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter, Periscope, and Twitch on May 5 at 10:00 1:00 p.m. ET; PEOPLE en Español and iHeartLatino will also carry parts or all of the show on their platforms. At 8 p.m. ET, the show will feature continuous musical performances and interactive Q&As with the artists. For more info on the festival, click here.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the official website of the CDC.