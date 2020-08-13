Ally Brooke on Her Premios Juventud Performance and New Music

Ally Brooke is getting ready for the big night. The Mexican American singer, 27, will perform Thursday evening at the Univision awards show Premios Juventud, airing at 7 p.m. ET from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Image zoom (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"Being a part of PJ 2020 has made me muy emocionada," Brooke tells People CHICA. "I'm very excited. I'm part of the Selena tribute with so many other amazing queens: Natti Natasha, Danna Paola, and Greeicy. It's an incredible moment for all of us to come together to honor the woman who paved the way for us. She is my hero, she is my everything. To be part of this tribute, and with them, is absolutely amazing."

Image zoom (Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

The former Fifth Harmony member admits "2020 has been crazy. I've been trying my best to stay positive, to be more in my faith and read the Bible more and have more hope and spread that hope to other people. I try to make it work and try to make lemons into lemonade."

She has new projects to share. "I'm very excited because I definitely have more music the rest of the year," says Brooke, who is also making her debut as an author with her autobiography Finding Your Harmony, coming out October 13. "It's a story full of hope and faith and how I overcame so much to get to my dreams. I hope through my experiences — a lot of hard and dark experience s— I can bring people encouragement."