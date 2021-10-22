In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the artist shares the inspiration behind her new Spanish-language single and upcoming album.

Multi-platinum recording artist Ally Brooke is making her Spanish-language breakthrough with her new single "Mi música."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Ally revealed the inspiration behind it, her upcoming album and her aspirations for her new adventures en español.

"It's a real joy to finally have 'Mi música,' out," she says."I've had two singles in Spanish. This is my first single from my album which is so exciting. 'Mi música' is a song that is dear to my heart, that is all about the message: 'With you I have everything'. That message to me is everything, because that's how I feel about my loved ones, my family, mis fans. The whole theme of this song is something that is special to me, and I hope that it touches people because it's from my heart."

Ally Brooke Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Velez (Nevarez PR)

The Spanish-language song was produced by Yofred, Azzi, and King Mora and brings out the artist's unique acapella vocals with a tropical rhythm that shows off her dynamic talent and connects her with her Mexican American roots.

"I think a lot of people don't know that I've been singing in Spanish since I was a little girl, and it's beautiful because it's my roots and it's who I am, it's my family," she explains. "I was waiting for the right opportunity to come along so I could sing in Spanish. I feel like all the stars have aligned—and again, I've been singing in Spanish for years. 'Mi música' is the start."

Her upcoming album will be fully in Spanish, and until it's release date the artist will be releasing singles.

"This album is fully me and you're going to hear the different sides of me like you've never really heard before. I feel like with all the producers I work with, from Dimelo Flow to Luny Tunes, Nice Guy, they've all just totally understood who I am as an artist," she tells Chica. "Being a woman, the words I wasn't to say, the power I want to exude, the confidence—but also the really tender and meaningful themes I want to touch upon."

The former member of Fifth Harmony hopes this new album will let fans see not only her journey but also the different sides to her artistry.