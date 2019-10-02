People en Español's Editor-in-Chief Armando Correa Among Authors to Be Celebrated at Florida Event

Image zoom Ciro Gutiérrez

People en Español editor-in-chief Armando Correa will be among the renowned Latinx authors recognized at the 2019 Best Sellers Choice event, celebrated October 17 at the stunning Villa Positano in Coconut Grove, Florida. “It is a networking event for professionals that highlights women and men who, through hard work, good stories and quality, have become the most selling not only of their published books, but of their image and products, causing a positive impact in the community,” details an event press release.

Among the male nominees this year are: Armando Correa and Paulo Coelho (under the Novel category), Jorge Ramos (News and Politics), Dr. César Lozano (Self-Help), Ismael Cala (Leadership), Alejandro Chabán (Entrepeneurship and Nutrition), Walter Riso (Psychology and Empowerment) and Victor Florencio (Spirituality and New Era).

Image zoom Oscar Gonzalez via Getty Images

Female authors nominated include: Isabel Allende (Novel), Gloria Estefan (Leadership), Sonia Sotomayor (Memoirs and Children Tales), Rachel Hollis (Motivation), María Celeste Arrarás (Memoirs), María A. Collins (Self-Help), Mariana Atencio (Actuality), Alejandra Llamas (Coaching), Jeanette Torres (Moms) and Sascha Fitness (Nutrition and Fitness).

“The Best Sellers Choice presents the edition of those number-one writers in sales in Spanish in the United States according to the Amazon.com lists. It also recognizes the success of authors who are rising as writers. They influence and persuade their fans with their stories, empowerment and leadership, positively impacting other people, causing changes in both personal and social growth,” adds the press release.

Image zoom Jacquie Marquez

There are also Rising Stars nominated, which include radio host and actress Paula Arcila (Memoirs), former Miss Universe Amelia Vega (Children’s Stories) and blogger and cookbook author Jackie Márquez (Children’s Cooking), among others. For tickets to the event, click here.