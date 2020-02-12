Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam, Sech, and More Latinx Stars Will Perform at Premios Tu Música Urbano 2020

Premios Tu Música Urbano continues to celebrate urban Latinx music. Hosted by Puerto Rican actress and former Miss Universe Zuleyka Rivera, the awards will include performances by Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam, Sech, Wisin y Yandel, Jhay Cortez, and more. The celebration of music superstars will take place March 5 at Puerto Rico’s renowned Coliseum José Miguel Agrelot. The show, which will air on Telemundo, will also feature Farruko, CNCO, Sebastian Yatra, and Manuel Turizo.

Reggaeton star Nicky Jam, of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, will be the Special Achievement Honoree this year. Last year, his former Los Cangris partner Daddy Yankee, was honored with the same award.

Fans can vote here to choose winners in categories like Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Bad Bunny leads this year’s nominations with 19, followed by Anuel AA (18), Daddy Yankee (16), J Balvin (16), Ozuna (15), Karol G (eight) and Nicky Jam (eight). The awards, which debuted last year, celebrate the success of Latin rap, trap, and reggaeton.

According to Premios Tu Música Urbana’s site, this is the only awards show “devoted 100 percent to the leading musical genre in all digital platforms.” Last year’s edition included performances by Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel, Zion y Lennox, Natti Natasha, Farruko, and Tito El Bambino, among others.