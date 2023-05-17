The Brazilian actress discusses with People Chica how far Latino representation has come in Hollywood.

Alice Braga on How Latinos Are Moving Away From the Stereotypical "Little Box"

Latinos have been riding a wave of representation in the last few years. While it hasn't been perfect, with Latino-led and produced shows finding their way into the valley of cancelations, the needle on the way Latinos have been portrayed in Hollywood has been moved for the better.

Scores of Latinos have graced TV and film screens alike, breathing life into beautifully human characters—such has been the work of Brazilian actress Alice Braga.

Braga, who has appeared in projects like Queen of the South, tells People Chica that she feels that Hollywood is moving further away from the stereotypes of old.

"It's so important for us to see ourselves represented, but not in a stereotype or in a little box, [it's important] that people see that Latinos aren't one," she begins.

Braga, who appears in the new Ben Affleck film Hypnotic, continues, "I feel that we're getting further and further away from that stereotype representation that we had, that we once had, or that we once had to fight. I think it's a constant fight for representation. I think that's super important. That's why it's important that we support each other, that we fight for more representation on and off camera."

The Suicide Squad actress adds that Latinos must be everywhere—not just in front of the camera.

"[They need to be in] the writer's room, on the director's chair or the producing chair, but also in front of the camera. But I think it's great that we have any type of stories about Latinos because we're so multiple," Braga notes.

She explains how the differences in backgrounds can be a great source of strength for the stories being told.

Alice Braga with Robert Rodriguez on set of "Hypnotic." Brazilian actress Alice Braga with director Robert Rodriguez on set of "Hypnotic." | Credit: Ketchup Entertainment

"I'm a Latina that is Brazilian. There's so many different actresses that are Latina from different backgrounds," she adds.

The Share actress continued, "Like, there's so many different cultures inside the Latin culture that [it] is important that we're multiple, [that way] we can tell different stories without like, 'Oh, this is the Latino character. No, this is the character. And she's Latina, but she's a lawyer. But she's a doctor.' [...] There's so many different ways [for] us [to be] represented without being stereotyped."

So how do Latinos continue to push forward their stories? Braga says through unity.