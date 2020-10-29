Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Talks About What It's Like to Receive Death Threats

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the New York congresswoman said that the threats have extended to her family as well.

In her new cover story for Vanity Fair, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke about her experience with fielding death threats. "I used to wake up in the morning and literally get a stack of pictures that were forwarded by Capitol police or FBI," she told the magazine. "Like, 'These are the people who want to kill you today.'"

She said the death threats also extended to her brother, Gabriel, who would sometimes receive calls from the FBI warning him not to open his mail because of bomb threats. Others who have been targeted include the designer of her campaign posters, who has received death threats, and her former dean at Boston University, who has received emails calling him the n-word. She also said that whenever Trump speaks about her publicly, her offices receive calls, voicemails, and emails repeating whatever insults the president has thrown at her.

Image zoom Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During the interview, she criticized Trump and other Republicans for their response to the New York Times story about Trump's taxes, which found that the president had paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2017. "These are the same people saying that we can't have tuition-free public colleges because there's no money when these motherf***ers are only paying $750 a year in taxes," she told Vanity Fair.