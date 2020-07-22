House Republican Called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "Disgusting" Outside the Capitol

On Monday, Florida Representative Ted Yoho confronted New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol Building, where their conversation was overheard by a reporter. According to The Hill, Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez that she was "disgusting" for suggesting that poverty and unemployment are causing a recent rise in crime. "You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho continued. Ocasio-Cortez responded by telling Yoho he was being "rude." As Yoho was heading down the stairs, the reporter heard him say, "F***ing bitch."

"I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday, with a link to The Hill's story. "Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, 'b*tches' get stuff done."

On Wednesday, Yoho "apologized" for his remarks, pointedly noting that he is not sorry for the "passion" he brought to the confrontation. "I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York," he said from the House floor. "It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America, but that does not mean we should be disrespectful. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I'm very cognizant of my language."