Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rejects Ted Cruz's Support for Wall Street Oversight 

On Thursday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rejected Senator Ted Cruz's support for a hearing about the chaos engulfing Wall Street this week. Cruz had written "fully agree" in response to her original tweet that popular trading app Robinhood should explain why retail investors were blocked from buying certain stocks.

"I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there's common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out," she tweeted, referring to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's inauguration. "Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren't trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign."

Cruz responded to Ocasio-Cortez through political website The Hill. "You know, there's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side," Cruz said. "It's not healthy for our country, it's certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others."

In a letter addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Texas Representative Chip Roy demanded that Ocasio-Cortez apologize for her comments about Cruz. "It has come to my attention that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet a few hours ago in which she accused Senator Ted Cruz, in essence, of attempted murder," Roy, who previously served as Cruz's chief of staff, wrote. "As a member of this body who disagreed with 'objections' to the electors and who has expressed publicly my concerns about the events leading to January 6th, it is completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution."