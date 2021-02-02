Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals She's a Sexual Assault Survivor

The New York Congresswoman spoke about it during an Instagram Live where she discussed her experience during the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday, during an Instagram Live where she discussed her experience during the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol last month, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she's a sexual assault survivor. "I'm a survivor of sexual assault," she said. "And I haven't told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other."

Ocasio-Cortez talked about the days leading up to the riot, and recalled when she was forced to hide from the violent mob. She remembered hearing a man's voice yelling, "Where is she?" while she hid in a bathroom. "I felt that if this was the journey that my life was taking, that, I felt that things were going to be OK, and that, you know, I had fulfilled my purpose," she shared.

She said she later realized that the man who spoke was a Capitol police officer with whom she'd had what she described as an unsettling encounter; she said he looked at her with "a tremendous amount of anger and hostility."

She also addressed critics who have said that it is time to move on from what happened, saying that they're "using the same tactics of every other abuser who just tells you to move on." She compared those tactics to those "of that man who touched you inappropriately at work, telling you to move on."

"Are they going to believe you?" she added. "Or the adult who, you know, if they hurt you when you were a child and you grow up and you confront them about it, and they try to tell you that what happened never happened."

She said that she took shelter in the office of California Representative Katie Porter, who was having a cup of coffee when Ocasio-Cortez came in. Porter talked about the experience in an interview with MSNBC.