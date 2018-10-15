10 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Quotes That Will Inspire You

By Bianca Richards
October 15, 2018 11:48 AM
The 28-year-old congressional candidate for the U.S. House won a New York primaries victory that shocked the nation. She doesn’t just speak for working-class Americans, but rather speaks alongside people as an advocate for those demanding change within their communities and beyond. Keep an eye on her as she becomes of the most compelling voices of our generation, as reflected in these quotes.
“We are all capable of awakening and commitment. And because of that, we can all be great.”

“Medicare for all. College for all. Living wage. We can get all of this done if we work together and push our elected officials to be bold.”

“The best thing we could do is work as hard as we can for what is right and what is good.”

“It’s listening that is going to heal this nation.”

“The only way you beat a machine is with a movement.”

“If women and gender-expanding people want to run for office, we can’t knock on anybody’s door — we have to build our own house.”

“It’s about conversation, not combativeness. Doesn’t mean everyone agrees always, but it does mean we bring folks together and focus on finding solutions.”

“We may be devastated. We may be disappointed. But we will not be deterred.”

“Get used to me slaying lewks.”

