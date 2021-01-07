Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Thanks Grassroots Orgs for Georgia Wins

The New York City Congresswoman also called for the impeachment of Trump following the violent insurrection of the Capitol by his supporters.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media accounts to thank the individuals and organizations that helped Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff pull off victories in Georgia, giving the Democratic Party an even control of the Senate for the first time in 10 years. Vice President–elect Kamala Harris will have the tie-breaking vote for any issues that split down party lines.

"Thank you to ALL the people and grassroots organizations doing the thankless, often-overlooked, mission-critical work of change," she tweeted.

She also thanked the organization Mijente who contacted Latino voters in the state for eight weeks, with 310,000 knocks on doors, 257,000 phone calls, and 376,000 text messages. "Wow: ConMijente has reached out to ALL Latino voters in GA!" she wrote. "I told you, @ConMijenteno doesn't play! This is the power of the organization and the reason why we are proud to support them together with @NewGAProject, @fairfightaction, and many more."

The victory came just hours before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, forcing Congress to evacuate as lawmakers were counting electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory. After ensuring her safety, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to say that she believes the 25th Amendment should be implemented and that Congress should impeach Trump.

"Our republic is in great danger, and it is imperiled further without swift action to protect it," she wrote. "The President incited an attack on Congress. He is deeply unstable. The Cabinet must invoke the 25th amendment. Congress must also pursue impeachment and removal of the President."