Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Films Her COVID-19 Vaccination for Instagram

Over the weekend, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared her experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine with her social media followers, posting a video of herself filling out a questionnaire, getting the injection, and sharing how she felt afterward.

"I would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn't willing to do myself," she wrote in the post. "Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated. I documented the entire process and am here to answer all of your questions to help you feel as comfortable as possible with your healthcare decisions."

"I have a little muscle soreness in my arm which is not unusual with any shot," she shared. "The second thing that I'm feeling is fatigue — but also, it's been a really long time since I had a break."

Ocasio-Cortez also tried to explain how the mRNA vaccine — which teaches cells how to make a protein that triggers and immune response — differs from a traditional one, which instead injects the patient with a weakened or inactivated strain of the virus. "It's kind of like the difference between if you had a burglar and then he broke into your house and you learn to fight him versus if someone gave you a picture of the burglar," she said. "If you see that picture and you see that guy walking towards your house, you're like, 'Oh, I know that guy, he's a burglar.'"