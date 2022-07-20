AOC Among Democrats Arrested at Abortion Rights Rally Outside of the Supreme Court

Several Democratic lawmakers were arrested near the US Capitol on July 19 for protesting SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hasn't made a name for herself for staying quiet and laying low.

On July 19, the representative for New York's 14th district was arrested at a demonstration in front of the Supreme Court building just three weeks after the high court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that protected access to safe abortions.

The 32 year old was arrested alongside other democratic representatives including Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Jackie Speier (Calif.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Katherine Clark (Mass.), Andy Levin (Mich.), Alma Adams (N.C.), Veronica Escobar (TX) and Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.).

"Today, Rep. AOC was arrested along with other members of Congress outside the Supreme Court for protesting in support of abortion rights, ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿," Ocasio-Cortez's official Instagram account wrote, sharing a video of her handcuffed by police.

The Democratic members wore specialty green bandanas that said "Won't Back Down" as they marched from the Capitol to the Court. According to CNN, approximately two minutes after their arrival, police began ordering them to "cease and desist." However, they sat on the street and chanted, "The people, united, will never be divided."

According to the U.S. Capitol Police Twitter, they made a total of 35 arrests for "Crowding, obstructing or incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307). The arrests include 17 members of Congress."

AOC Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade has created a wide political division in the country, with House Democrats passing several bills that protect access to abortion after the ruling that has yet to be approved by the senate.

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, who was also among the arrested, shared a statement upon her arrest addressing the effect the Supreme Court's decision has had on women.

"There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care. I have the privilege of representing a state where reproductive rights are respected and protected—the least I can do is put my body on the line for the 33 million women at risk of losing their rights," she said.