Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants to Play Animal Crossing With You

Like so many others, New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now playing the popular game Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch, and she's been visiting some of her followers on their islands. "Very new to this," the Democrat tweeted Thursday night. "I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board."

Earlier that day, news broke out that the representative had purchased a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold 5 million copies in March.

Ocasio-Cortez opened her direct messages inbox to the public for four minutes, which allowed any of her 6.8 million followers to offer her an invitation to their in-game islands. She was overwhelmed by the number of requests she received. "Honestly never in my life did I think opening my DMs would grant me faith in humanity but the brief window actually resulted in a lot of these messages being very wholesome," she shared. "People are asking for surprise visits to their spouse’s islands!! This is the love everyone deserves."

Ocasio-Cortez is always finding fun new ways to communicate with her community, whether through games or social media. She's also a known gamer, previously sharing her obsession with the game League of Legends and appearing on charity Twitch streams.