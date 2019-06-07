Alex Rose Dishes on the Remix Era, the "Olympic" Level of Unity in Urbano Music, and, Oh Yeah, His New Video Just Dropped

Image zoom

In case you haven’t checked the charts lately, it’s unquestionable that el genero urbano is thriving right now. Whether you chat up the biggest names in the genre, or those new to international stardom, one thing they all say: The unity among them is stronger now than ever.

Alex Rose is quite familiar with this collaborative period.

Following the success of “Toda,” he hit international airwaves in summer 2018 with the multi-artist remix to the song, teaming up with Rauw Alejandro, Lenny Tavarez, Cazzu, and Lyanno — a sort of freshman class of urbanos.

The 26-year-old artist, born Alexis Guzman, knows the benefits of those remixes. “Nowadays, the genre has grown immensely, that is due to the effort of each exponent, they say that union is strength,” he tells CHICA. “We are constantly helping each other and that is a big factor. What better to unite different fans in a single track? I see it as the Olympics, unite countries. Well, that’s the way it is in music, collaborate with other exponents and unite fans.”

Making sure to include a female voice, he reached out to Argentinian rapper Cazzu. “Cazzu is a very talented artist, when creating the remix and incorporating new voices, that female voice was missing in the track. After discussing it with my work team, we were able to contact her and achieve that feminine touch that was so needed in that particular topic. And who better than her, that brings her Argentina fanbase… My respects to the female voices of the urban genre.”

The Puerto Rican born artist gravitated toward reggaetón during its golden era, finding influences like Wisin y Yandel and Tego Calderon… his ultimate idol? “Like any other reggaeton exponent, my inspiration is Daddy Yankee, he has been the leader for many years. But someone I admire a lot, and I have since its inception, is Arcangel.”

Composing his first songs at just 15 years old, he slowly developed his personal style. Shortly after his 20th birthday, he decided to work on his musical career. Not seeing his future in Puerto Rico, he moved to Orlando, Florida, in 2015 to look for new opportunities.

“It was not easy,because it was a totally different change than what I was used to in Puerto Rico…. In Orlando I started to write songs with some friends and through those friends I met my current manager, Jaxciel.” Known in the world of music as ‘JX El Ingeniero,’ he introduced Rose to reggaetonero J Alvarez, who identified with Rose’s story and saw potential. “And after that, the rest is history.”

The release of his first promotional single, “Percocet,” pushed him to the top of PR radio in 2016 and helped position him for the international market, with the help of social media of course. “Me Perdi” in 2017 went viral on all the digital platforms and earned him recognition far and wide.

In March 2018, he dropped his concept EP titled Sexflix, inspired by the social media phrase “Netflix and chill.” The project contains four tracks that lie somewhere between the genres of trap and reggaetón but were ultimately inspired by American R&B and hip-hop songs Rose loved. The track “Darte” samples Akon’s 2000 “I Wanna Love You,” and “Yo Quisiera” is influenced by and samples “One Wish.” “Dejarte Llevar” featuring Lyanno samples “Let Me Love You,” and “Sigues Preguntando” samples Pnb Rock’s “Questions.” They were produced by Dnote and Jaxciel.

Rose is consistent in his efforts to collaborate. In mid-April, he dropped a remix to “Sigues Preguntando” featuring Myke Towers, Miky Woodz, J Alvarez and Jory. The visual has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube. That’s not to say there aren’t times to shine solo. His latest video “Ontas,” dropped this week.

Watch “Ontas” Here!