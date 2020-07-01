Alex Rodriguez Does the #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez put on his dancing shoes this week and did the popular #WorldOfDanceAgain challenge. His fiancée, Jennifer Lopez is an executive producer on the NBC show World of Dance, so it's only natural that J.Lo would have enlisted his participation.

"How could I not challenge @arod to the #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge," she joked on Instagram, noting that he just might steal the show. "Machos got moves!!!!"

This isn't the first time the Bronx diva has had an influence on the baseball player's dancing skills. He recently shared another video of himself dancing to one of Lopez's songs while their kids accompanied them on drums and guitar.

Lopez, who is also a judge on the show, shared behind-the-scenes footage of all the dancing that occurs on the show with her fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.