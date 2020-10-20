Alex Rodriguez and His Daughter Take on Jennifer Lopez's Latest TikTok Challenge

On Sunday, Alex Rodriguez, 45, and his 15-year-old daughter Natasha Alexander took on Jennifer Lopez's latest TikTok challenge, and he shared the father-daughter dance on his Instagram. In the video, Rodriguez and Natasha dance to Lopez and Maluma's new single "Pa' Ti," performing some of the dance moves from the song's music video.

"This is how excited I am about game 7!!!" Rodriguez said about the clip, referencing the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves game from Sunday. "How'd I do?"

Lopez, 51, responded to the duo's dance. "I love when you dance," she commented, to which Rodriguez replied with a sunglasses-face emoji.

This isn't the first time the baseball star has taken on one of his fiancée's challenges. "You know what they say, practice makes perfect!" he captioned his video in June, doing the #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge. "Or in this case, practice makes it not as bad!! I'm thankful to have the best teacher to help me with my #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge!"

Lopez and Maluma, 26, debuted their two-part music video for the songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" last month, and also started a dancing challenge on TikTok. The songs are from their upcoming movie Marry Me, which is set to debut next year on Valentine's Day weekend.

The music video tells the story of a wealthy woman, played by Lopez, who falls in love with her security guard, played by Maluma. As Lopez and Maluma sing and dance, the duo end up in bed together. But before "Lonely" starts, the pair are interrupted by FBI agents storming into the house to arrest Lopez's character. It's also revealed that Maluma's character was an undercover agent.