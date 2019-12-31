Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez lived their best lives in 2019. The retired Dominican American baseball pro, 44, shared a post on Instagram cherishing the great memories he built with J.Lo and their kids, including their romantic engagement at a beach. “What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed,” Rodriguez captioned a collage of videos and photos with his loved ones. “Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love.” The video shows the Nuyorican star working out with her future husband, celebrating her 50th birthday with a fun party in Miami, cooking at home with A-Rod and the kids, and opening Christmas presents in her pajamas.

He also shared a longer version of the video on YouTube, filled with loving moments like his toast to Lopez on her birthday. “It’s not the millions of people who see you live, but the billions of people that you touch every day, and you’re only at halftime, baby,” he said. “I love you, you’re my wife, you’re the most beautiful thing in the world and I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

The video also shows Lopez with 11-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez with daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, spending Thanksgiving and Christmas as a family. “Most of the greatest things are for free which is our health, our family, our love and the great opportunities to be together and share memories,” Rodriguez said at the Thanksgiving table. The singer and actress added to their kids: “Our greatest joy is knowing that you guys are doing well.”

Rodriguez also shared highlights of their professional accomplishments this year and thanked his over 3 million followers for their love and support. “Thank you all for following me around on this wonderful journey,” he concluded. “Here’s to continued success and happiness in 2020!” With their wedding on the horizon, the new year promises to be unforgettable, too.