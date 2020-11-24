Joe Biden Chooses Alejandro Mayorkas for Department of Homeland Security

If confirmed, Mayorkas will be the first Latino and first immigrant to head the Department of Homeland Security.

President-elect Joe Biden has picked Alejandro Mayorkas as his nominee to be head of the Department of Homeland Security. If confirmed, Mayorkas will be the first Latino and first immigrant in charge of the DHS. As the highest-ranking Cuban American in the Obama administration, Mayorkas was deputy secretary of the DHS, and before that was the director of Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The DHS is the nation's third-largest agency in terms of number of employees. It was created after the September 11 terrorist attacks and oversees several smaller agencies such as Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service.

Mayorkas took to Twitter to share his reaction to the nomination. "It is an honor to be nominated and entrusted by the President-elect to serve," he wrote. "It is no small task to lead the Department of Homeland Security, but I will work to restore faith in our institutions, and protect our security here at home."

Mayorkas started his government career as an assistant U.S. attorney in California, later becoming the youngest U.S. attorney. He is one of several Latinos that Biden has chosen to work alongside him during his presidency.

Mayorkas would likely be a great help in preserving and shaping DACA, the program that allows young immigrants without legal status to remain legally in the country without fear of deportation. The Trump administration has repeatedly tried to end the program but has been stopped by the courts.