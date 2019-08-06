Alejandra Espinoza Models in the Streets of San Miguel de Allende for People en Español

Alejandra Espinoza shines on the new fashion cover of People en Español. The Mexican TV host and actress, 32 — who was the first queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina — talked to our Fashion and Beauty Director Úrsula Carranza about fashion and her debut as a clothing designer. This year has been busy for the stunning mom of four-year-old Matteo. Besides hosting the musical reality show La Reina de la Canción for Univision, she has a new role in the remake of the popular telenovela Rubí, after making her acting debut in the series El Último Dragón. “It’s an adrenaline that I love. They said ‘action’ and I knew: ‘This is what I want to do for the rest of my life,'” she says about acting.

Image zoom

For the People En Español cover shoot, Espinoza traveled to the magical San Miguel de Allende, posing in its colorful streets with fabulous fall fashion looks. “Wearing looks created by Latino designers fills me with pride. Besides the spectacular landscape, their designs make everything look even more beautiful,” she said about the exclusive photo shoot.

Image zoom Danny Cardozo para People en Español

The fashionista also talked to People en Español about her debut as a clothing designer. “It’s another dream come true,” she said of launching her new clothing line. “I always wanted to create a clothing line that identified me. When you have dreams you have to cross paths with people willing to help make those dreams come true. People would tell me: ‘It’s too hard, open a boutique instead,’ but that wasn’t my dream. The line is very much my style. I want it to be pretty, different and affordable. I want to make lots of different styles but in small quantities so people feel that they have something exclusive, with lots of mix-and-match pieces.”

Espinoza also reflects about her style evolution in the 12 years she’s been in front of cameras and on red carpets since winning the Nuestra Belleza Latina crown in 2007. “My relationship with fashion has been weird,” the Tijuana native confesses. “I have never been one to follow specific trends. If I like something I wear it and I don’t care if it’s ‘in season’ or not. I’m all about wearing clothes that make me feel good. There are a lot of fashion trends that I love how they look on other people, but not on me. I know myself really well and I know when something looks good on me and when it doesn’t.”

To see all the exclusive photos and complete interview, look for the new issue of People en Español, now on sale.