After more than a year since the fatal on-set shooting, the investigation has come to a conclusion on pressing charges for those involved.

Over a year after the on-set death of Ukranian cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, in October 2021, Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On January 19, the Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies joined special prosecutor Andrea Reeb in announcing that Baldwin and Rust film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, PEOPLE confirms.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew," Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin | Credit: Photo by: Barbara Nitke/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to a press release, assistant director David Halls, who was in charge of handing the loaded gun to Baldwin on the set, has pled guilty and signed a plea agreement for the charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon.

"If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple," Reeb added. "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

Before the end of the month the charges will be formally filed, however no charges will be filed for the shooting of Rust director Joel Souza, who suffered injuries during the incident.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

Adding that they will "fight these charges, and we will win."

The attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion also remarked on the sentencing in a statement.

"Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter," the statement read. "These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."