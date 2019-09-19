Alberto Rosende Turns Up the Heat on Chicago Fire

Alberto Rosende first started acting at age 9, when his aunt Patty convinced him to try out for a musical. “That’s when the spark began,” the actor of Colombian and Cuban descent tells People CHICA. Doing more plays in middle and high school then turned into a full-blown career. “When I was around 15, it became very clear that was what I wanted to do with my life.”

He now shines in the NBC series Chicago Fire. “He is a young, talented, fearless firefighter that catches the eye and attention of Firehouse 51. He has this tremendous ability to be selfless and put the needs and lives of others before his own,” he says of his character. “It’s been really exciting working with that cast on a show that has been going on for eight seasons.”

Image zoom Courtesy

Rosende, 26, admits he has a few fears of his own. “Anyone should have a healthy fear of fire,” he jokes. “I thought I was going to be more afraid of heights, but my recent experience in the Old Spice commercial proved otherwise.”

The actor refers to a new Old Spice commercial where he rides on a wire like a superhero to save a friend from a boring Friday. “I got really lucky to get the opportunity to audition. The stunt work was really exciting,” he says of the clip.

One thing the actor was never afraid of was performing before a live audience. “With fear it’s a matter of taking a deep breath and a leap of faith and you overcome that,” he says. Rosende, who grew up in Miami, is proud of his Latinx roots. “It’s been a blessing to have both cultures,” he says. “Having that understanding allows me to be more compassionate and understanding of other cultures generally.”

Rosende — who is also known for his role on the series Shadowhunters — says he is grateful that his hardworking parents always supported him in pursuing his passion. “The goal for me is to work for the rest of my life. I would love to be that 100-year-old guy that dies on set,” he jokes. “I see acting as a way to see the world through as many eyes as possible.”