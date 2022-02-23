The Akashic Healer & Reiki expert shares her deep insight into how finding the origin of our souls through the Akashkic Records can guide us to deeper healing.

Have you ever wondered where your soul comes from? If you have a soulmate? How many lives you've lived?

Perhaps you've found yourself repeating old patterns, feeling like your energy levels are low or lacking, or feel lost in your current life path.

If this is the case, you may benefit from reading your Akashic Records and clearing any energetic blockages that can limit your physical and mental well-being.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Akashic Healer, Master in Universal Energy and Quantic Healing and Reiki expert Natalia María Colmenares shared deep insights into the importance of connecting with one's Akashic Records to become conscious of your origin, the benefits of energy cleansing and provided tips on how to clear current and past energetic blocks so that you can fulfill your destinies and live fuller lives.

What are the Akashic Records?

I will start by explaining what the Akasha is: it is the element where all the [other elements] are found (air, fire, water and earth). It contains the primary energy from the Source of creation, the dark energy or "empty" of the Universe, the OM primarily.

This energy is found in, through and around us and that is why by connecting with it, we can access our Akashic Records through [the] higher connections of some frequencies and beings of light.

The Akashic Records are an energy field that contain all the information of everything that our soul has had the intention of doing, of everything that we have thought, felt, done, at all levels of time and space, at all dimensional levels as well as in all probable or latent futures. This energy field is created by our Higher Self, and they are responsible for storing and archiving it as a kind of quantum/energy library. This infinite source of information contains all our stories of our different incarnations, both from past lives and from this present life!

What is the purpose of studying the records?

The purpose of studying the Akashic Records is to connect with this field, as it helps us in some way to transcend the veil in which we find ourselves immersed. Through the study of the Akashic Records, we can know things that we do not remember and that are important in our life. We can also know if there is some kind of blockage from this life or from a past life that does not allow us to evolve effectively, and be able to heal it with total effectiveness.

How does knowing the information in the reports benefit us?

The information of the Akashic Records Reports are very beneficial because when the person consciously takes the information and understands why there were some problems in their daily life and also blockages of an energetic, mental, emotional and physical [kind], economic and some diseases—that's where a deep healing comes in because it's making them conscious and also [helping] them remember their evolutionary life processes. By clearing, transforming and harmonizing the blockages found and being in an effective alignment, it will allow us to carry out life [in] coherence with our mission and main purpose. The full healing is 100% effective.

What are Starseeds?

Starseeds are those souls that before their first incarnation on our planet passed through another solar system or another place in the "universe." Regardless of soul family, Starseeds may have first incarnated in one place, and that will determine their personality. They are specially evolved souls who have incarnated in more than one place and who have spent enough time there to have influenced their way of being, such as when we migrate to another place with an idiosyncrasy very different from ours, but over time we integrate, and we also make part of its characteristics our own.

The first will be the place where your soul split from your Higher Self and where you decided to incarnate for the first time, so it will be the one that conditions you the most. If when consulting our Akashic Records more than one origin comes out, the rest will be conditioning factors of your personality, abilities and mission, but not as strong as the first. With more planets, the older the soul, the more reincarnations it has been evolving [in]. The Starseeds have come to learn and remember what part of nature moves us and what we have come to do here on this planet called Earth.

What are the Stellar Families?

We call Stellar Families those that come from our same galactic origin. Stellar families are characterized by coming from different planets, that is, where our soul passes when we are Starseeds before reincarnating Terra (Earth) energies. Within the star families, we have many large and numerous families. I'll only name the best known, which include: Lyrians, Pleiadians, Andromedans, Arcturians and Vegans. Among the many more galactic star families, each come from a different planet, with different characteristics and a single common goal: to help humanity to awaken to planetary evolution.

How can we get closer to our Stellar Families?

The first thing we must know is to which star family we belong to. This is something that with the Akashic Records we can achieve. If we wish to do this, although we can connect with any galactic family, when we [connect] to a family...from our origin [we] remember significantly our planetary evolution of life. We reach this connection through guided meditations, contact with nature, connecting through our Higher Self and asking for assistance in order to achieve an aligned communication channel for such an approach according to the levels of awareness and openness of the individual who wishes to have that connection. For this, we must have a knowledge and clarity of why we want to approach a galactic family or our specific galactic family!

What are the benefits of energy cleansing?

When we talk about energy cleansing through the Akashic Records the benefits are highly effective in terms of the progress of the person who does it. Through energetic cleansing, many light channels that were blocked for your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual advancement are cleared. Opening your path towards an effective evolution in all aspects of your life and remaining free of poorly qualified energies that did not allow you to advance in life.

Do you have any tips on how people can clear their blocks?

First, you must know what type of block it is. That's why a complete study of the Akashic Records is recommended to determine what type of blockage the person has, since there are many types. Some are mild and others are quite strong, which must be treated by specialists for greater effectiveness. What I would recommend to start cleaning and balancing each of the chakras that are always implicit in all the movements we make at the level of all our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual bodies.

Find meditations to balance each of the 7 main chakras. Have contact with nature, exercise, listen to music with hertz frequencies, drink plenty of spring water (8 cups a day), and eat healthy foods including: vegetables, fruits and avoid eating foods of animal origin. In this way, we are connecting and opening the high vibrational fields to have a good harmony with both the planet and our soul.

Do soulmates exist?

Soulmates do exist, they are attracted to our lives and provide us with the necessary experiences to complete our lessons. Before we are born, we imprint on our being the current of frequency and vibration that we will share with former companions. Your evolution as a couple will depend on your soul's trajectory—they are companionships of another kind. They come together as parents and children, siblings, friends or couples for a certain time.

Although they can be deep unions, they do not always need to connect from sexual energy. There, we answer the question on whether soulmates are only romantic: the answer is no. Soulmates relate to each other in many different ways, not only as couples, but also as friends and family who come to remind us that they are there to help us evolve the path that our soul wishes to travel through our journey in this beautiful planet.

What are the types of relationships that exist between souls?

There are several types of relationships between souls such as: soulmates, kindred souls, Siamese souls and karmic relationships.