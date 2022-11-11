These Air Fryer Corn Rib Elotes are the Perfect Side Dish
Elotes are a classic Mexican street food that is typically charred on the grill and covered with chili, Cotija cheese, garlic and lime.
This recipe offers a twist to the grilled version by cutting the corn in a way that helps them curl up in the shape of ribs. Accompany them with the lime mayonnaise for a scrumptious treat.
¡Disfruta!
Ingredients:
- 2 ears fresh corn, husked
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon Mexican-style hot sauce (such as Valentina®)
- 2 tablespoons crumbled cotija cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
Directions:
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
Step 2: Place an ear of corn on a cutting board and cut in half lengthwise. Cut each half in half lengthwise. Repeat with remaining ear of corn. You should have 8 "ribs" total.
Step 3: Whisk olive oil, chili powder, garlic powder, and black pepper together in a bowl until smooth. Brush onto both sides of each rib and place in the air fryer basket.
Step 4: Air fry for 12 minutes, flipping halfway through the cook time.
Step 5: Meanwhile whisk mayonnaise, lime juice, and hot sauce together until thoroughly combined.
Step 6: Transfer corn ribs to a serving plate. Drizzle sauce over the ribs and top with cotija cheese and cilantro.
You can find the original recipe here.