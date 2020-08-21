Aida Rodriguez Is Getting a Solo Comedy Special on HBO Max

Comedian, actress, and producer Aida Rodriguez is getting her first hour-long comedy special on HBO Max. "We are so thrilled to be able to partner with Aida not just on her scripted development but for her first one-hour stand-up special," Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max, said in a statement. "Aida has such an unmistakable comedic voice and distinct point of view. Her ability to tackle an array of current events will certainly resonate with audiences."

In the same press release, Rodriguez shared her own feelings about the special, which will cover cancel culture and contemporary social issues, among other things. "I'm excited about my first hour-long special and I'm thankful that HBO Max believed in me enough to create a place for my voice," said Rodriguez. "They have been a great partner every step of the way."

Rodriguez shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "The last one was for the hood, this one's for my block!" The happy news inspired congratulations from actresses like Jessica Marie Garcia, who commented "Ahhhh!!!! Congratulations mama!!!!" and Julissa Calderon, who wrote, "PROUD OF YOU!!!"