5 Percent of U.S. Black Population Identifies as Black Latino or Afro-Latino
The Pew Research Center found the numbers have grown since their last survey.
Last week, the Pew Research Center released a new study done in 2019 which found that 5 percent of the Black population in the U.S. identifies as Black Latino or Afro-Latino. That number has increased since 2000.
The study, called "The Growing Diversity of Black America," stated that 46.8 million people surveyed identify as Black, while 2.4 million or 5 percent of them identify as "both Black and Hispanic, or Black Hispanic."
Pew stated that the number has grown since 2000, when 93 percent identified their race and ethnicity as Black only. In 2010, 1 million people identified as Afro-Latino, 1.5 million identified as multiracial non-Hispanic, and 33.7 million identified as Black alone.
In 2015, Pew asked about Afro-Latino identity and in their findings saw that "one-quarter of all U.S. Latinos self-identify as Afro-Latino, Afro-Caribbean, or of African descent with roots in Latin America."
Latino Rebels spoke to Mark Hugo López, Pew's director of global migration and demography research, about the findings. "We know that how you ask about racial identity can have different results. The Census Bureau's question asks if someone identifies as 'Black or African American' (among other races)," López said. "By contrast, our work from 2015 asked about racial identity in a different way by directly asking if someone is Afro-Latino. As a result, our method gets a higher estimate of the number of Black Hispanics or Afro-Latinos. It is likely our latest report about the 2019 U.S. Black population shows an underestimate of the Afro-Latino population size. Even so, it is still informative since people self-identify their racial identity and we can see the characteristics of those who do identify as Black Hispanic in Census Bureau data."