5 Percent of U.S. Black Population Identifies as Black Latino or Afro-Latino 

Latino Rebels spoke to Mark Hugo López, Pew's director of global migration and demography research, about the findings. "We know that how you ask about racial identity can have different results. The Census Bureau's question asks if someone identifies as 'Black or African American' (among other races)," López said. "By contrast, our work from 2015 asked about racial identity in a different way by directly asking if someone is Afro-Latino. As a result, our method gets a higher estimate of the number of Black Hispanics or Afro-Latinos. It is likely our latest report about the 2019 U.S. Black population shows an underestimate of the Afro-Latino population size. Even so, it is still informative since people self-identify their racial identity and we can see the characteristics of those who do identify as Black Hispanic in Census Bureau data."